iciHaïti - Championnat CONCACAF U-17 : Haïti - Panama [0-0]
26/04/2017 09:08:29
Classement Groupe A :
1- Panama U17: 4 points
2- Honduras U17: 3 points
3- Curaçao U17: 3 points
4- Haïti U17: 1 point
Après avoir perdu son premier match (0-1) face à Curaçao http://www.icihaiti.com/article-20728-icihaiti-championnat-concacaf-u-17-defaite-des-grenadiers-contre-le-curacao-[1-0].html et ce match nul contre le Panama, nos Grenadiiers n’ont pas d’autre choix que de remporter la victoire contre le Honduras au stade Stade Maracana le 27 avril prochain, pour être qualifié à ce mondial.
BF/ iciHaïti
