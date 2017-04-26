Haïti - Sécurité : Le CONATEL se prépare à la prochaine saison cyclonique

26/04/2017 09:08:29

iciHaïti - Championnat CONCACAF U-17 : Haïti - Panama [0-0]
Lundi soir à Panama City, dans le cadre du Championnat de la CONCACAF U-17, qualificatif pour la Coupe du Monde de la FIFA qui se tiendra cette année en Inde (6 au 28 octobre 2017), nos jeunes Grenadiers n’ont pas réussi à faire mieux qu’un match nul contre le Panama sur la pelouse du stade National Romel Fernández, se classant dernier du Groupe A

Classement Groupe A :
1- Panama U17: 4 points
2- Honduras U17: 3 points
3- Curaçao U17: 3 points
4- Haïti U17: 1 point

Après avoir perdu son premier match (0-1) face à Curaçao http://www.icihaiti.com/article-20728-icihaiti-championnat-concacaf-u-17-defaite-des-grenadiers-contre-le-curacao-[1-0].html et ce match nul contre le Panama, nos Grenadiiers n’ont pas d’autre choix que de remporter la victoire contre le Honduras au stade Stade Maracana le 27 avril prochain, pour être qualifié à ce mondial.



