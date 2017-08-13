|
iciHaïti - Championnat CONCACAF : La Sélection masculine U-15 en Floride
13/08/2017 08:45:29
Liste des joueurs :
Gardiens :
1 Michel Jhon Dany (#1)
12 Dorelus David (#12)
Défenseurs :
Jeanty Samuel (#3)
St Juste Junior (#4)
Polycarpe Harven Light W. (#5)
Louissaint J. Juvenson (#13)
Milieu de terrain :
Etienne Corlens (D) (#6)
Martin Daniel (O) (#2)
Jean Dany (Demi Gauche) (#10)
Christophe Fredler (Demi Droit) (#11)
Cadet Jeffry Jefferson (D) (#14)
Israel Dicaprio Ronaldo (Demi Droit) (#15)
Joseph Boudiou (D) (#17)
Sainté Carl Fred (D) (#18)
Attaquants :
8 Philippe Rolph Woodley Attaquant
16 Jean Luis Ronaldy Attaquant
7 Desir Carl Henry Attaquant
9 Jolicoeur Kervens Attaquant
Staff :
Adelphe Pierre (Team Manager)
Gabriel Michel Head (Coach)
Claude Francis (Assistant Coach)
Gesner JR. Regis (Kiné)
Kerny Vachon (Utilero)
BF/ iciHaïti
